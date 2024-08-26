Strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Pacific Ocean near Tonga

A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake has struck the Pacific Ocean near Tonga, according to seismologists. There were no immediate reports of serious damage and no tsunami warnings were issued.

The earthquake, which struck at 12:29 p.m. local time on Monday, was centered in the ocean about 9 miles (15 kilometers) from the volcanic island of Tofua, or 87 miles (140 kilometers) north of the capital Nuku’alofa.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.9 and struck about 66 miles (106 kilometers) below the seabed, making it a relatively deep earthquake.

A resident in Nuku’alofa said the earthquake could be felt in the capital and lasted more than one minute. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

According to computer models, up to 107,000 people may have felt Monday’s earthquake, including 6,000 people who may have experienced “very strong” shaking, according to the USGS. Another 98,000 may have felt “strong” shaking.

“Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

Tonga is on the so-called ‘Pacific Ring of Fire,’ an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin which is prone to earthquakes. Volcanic eruptions also occur frequently in the region, which is one of the most geologically active parts of the world.

Tonga, with a population of 100,000 people, consists of 171 islands about one-third of the way from New Zealand to Hawaii. Only thirty-nine of the islands are permanently inhabited. Many structures in Tonga are vulnerable to earthquakes.

On September 29, 2009, an 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck northeast of Hihifo in Tonga, creating tsunamis which killed nearly 200 people and injured hundreds more in Tonga, American Samoa, Samoa, and other nearby island nations.