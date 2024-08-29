Business
Telegram founder Pavel Durov charged in France, released on bail
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been formally placed under investigation as part of a probe into organized crime on the messaging app, French prosecutors announced Wednesday. He was granted bail but is banned from leaving the country.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Durov, who was arrested at Le Bourget Airport on Saturday night, is facing multiple charges which relate to Telegram’s alleged failure to moderate and respond to illegal content on the platform.
Specifically, Durov is accused of complicity in organized crime, child pornography, drugs and fraud. He’s also accused of criminal association, providing cryptographic services to criminals, and refusing to communicate with authorities.
Being formally placed under investigation means the judges believe there is enough evidence to proceed with the probe but it does not guarantee it will lead to a trial. Investigations can last years before being sent to trial or shelved, according to Reuters.
Durov was granted bail for 5 million euros ($5.6 million) and was ordered to report to police twice a week. He was also banned from leaving French territory.
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Telegram had been used in various criminal cases and that there was an “almost total lack of response” from the company when authorities reached out, which led to the investigation.
“When consulted, other French investigation services and prosecutor’s offices, as well as various partners within Eurojust, in particular Belgian ones, shared the same observation,” Beccuau said in a statement. “This is what led JUNALCO (agency against organized crime) to open an investigation into the possible criminal liability of the managers of this messaging service in the commission of these offenses.”
Telegram, which is used by nearly a billion users around the world, says it complies with EU laws and claims its moderation practices are within industry standards. “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.
D.C. police officer dies after accidentally shooting himself with suspect’s gun
Impact of Visual Storytelling: Using Unique Images to Convey Your Brand’s Message
Telegram founder Pavel Durov charged in France, released on bail
Kamala Harris to give first interview since launching presidential campaign
Most Viewed
-
World3 days ago
Moderate earthquake hits off the coast of Lisbon, Portugal
-
US News2 days ago
2 Delta workers killed in tire explosion at Atlanta airport
-
Legal1 week ago
Georgia Amber Alert: Tanner St. Germain and mom abducted in Roswell
-
World3 days ago
Strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Pacific Ocean near Tonga
-
Legal1 day ago
New York Amber Alert: Akelise Johnson abducted in Rochester
-
US News3 days ago
U.S. COVID update (August 25): Second week with more than 1,000 new deaths
-
World6 days ago
15-year-old girl dies of H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia
-
US News1 week ago
Maria Branyas, world’s oldest person, dead at 117