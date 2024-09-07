Legal
‘Active shooter’: At least 4 people shot on I-75 in Laurel County, Kentucky
A gunman has opened fire along Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky, hitting multiple vehicles and injuring at least four people, according to local officials. The suspect, believed to be a 32-year-old man, is still at large.
The incident began just before 6 p.m. on Saturday when an unidentified person opened fire from an elevated position along Interstate 75 in Laurel County, hitting multiple vehicles, according to witnesses.
“I-75 is closed at mile marker/Exit 49, and U.S. 25, nine miles north of London due to an active shooter situation,” the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a brief statement. The highway partially reopened just before 9:30 p.m.
London Mayor Randall Weddle said at least 7 people were injured, including four people who were shot and three others who suffered injuries in car crashes caused by the shooting. Some of the victims are seriously injured.
“The victims have been shot through the windshields,” dispatch reported.
Police have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch. He’s considered “armed and dangerous” and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, according to the sheriff’s office.
A possible motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
“As we continue to learn more about this attack, we ask for prayers for everyone involved, the victims, their families, and the first responders,” Laurel County legislators said in a joint statement. “Without a doubt, this is an act of senseless violence that does not reflect the values of this community, our Commonwealth, or its people.”
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was receiving updates from Kentucky State Police and the state’s Office of Homeland Security. “Please pray for everyone involved,” he said.
The active shooter situation continues along Interstate 75 near London. Northbound and southbound lanes are closed from exit 41 to exit 59. Here are some pics from this area. pic.twitter.com/xbEmWbYsJN— Chris Bailey🌪️🌩️ (@Kentuckyweather) September 7, 2024
