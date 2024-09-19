Death investigation at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Police are investigating an apparent suicide after a body was found at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C. on late Wednesday night, according to local officials. There is no indication of foul play.

The incident was reported at 10:19 p.m. on Wednesday when fire crews were called for an unresponsive person at the Indian Embassy, which is located at 2107 Massachusetts Avenue NW.

According to paramedics, the man appeared to have hanged himself and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a deceased person. “Preliminarily, no foul play is suspected and a death investigation is underway,” a spokesperson told BNO News.

The U.S. Secret Service also responded to the scene because of the location of the apparent suicide. Both the Secret Service and the embassy did not immediately respond to a request for information.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis related to suicide, mental health or substance use, call or text the U.S. Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak with a counselor in your area. If you’re in India, click here for helplines.