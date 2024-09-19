US News
Death investigation at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
Police are investigating an apparent suicide after a body was found at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C. on late Wednesday night, according to local officials. There is no indication of foul play.
The incident was reported at 10:19 p.m. on Wednesday when fire crews were called for an unresponsive person at the Indian Embassy, which is located at 2107 Massachusetts Avenue NW.
According to paramedics, the man appeared to have hanged himself and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.
The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a deceased person. “Preliminarily, no foul play is suspected and a death investigation is underway,” a spokesperson told BNO News.
The U.S. Secret Service also responded to the scene because of the location of the apparent suicide. Both the Secret Service and the embassy did not immediately respond to a request for information.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis related to suicide, mental health or substance use, call or text the U.S. Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak with a counselor in your area. If you’re in India, click here for helplines.
Am I Eligible for Insurance Coverage for CRPS?
Death investigation at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
Alaska man arrested after threatening to kill U.S. Supreme Court justices
Tupperware Brands, maker of plastic food containers, files for bankruptcy
Most Viewed
-
Legal4 days ago
Ohio’s Wittenberg University on alert after shooting threat against Haitians
-
US News5 days ago
Pentagon briefly on lockdown after ‘suspicious person’ report
-
Legal6 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Kameron Parrish abducted in Kerr County
-
Politics1 week ago
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) taken to hospital after collapsing at event
-
Legal1 week ago
California Amber Alert: Jaydan Avalos abducted in Huntington Park
-
Legal1 week ago
Kansas Amber Alert: Trevawn Strong Jr. abducted in Wichita
-
Legal1 week ago
Idaho Amber Alert: Laney Landry last seen in Owyhee County
-
World5 days ago
Canada: Man seriously injured in bear attack in Alberta