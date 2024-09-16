U.S. COVID update (September 15): Cases continue drop, more than 1,200 new deaths

The COVID summer wave in the U.S. continues to ease with another drop in new cases, even though the weekly death toll remained above 1,000 for the fifth week in a row, according to figures collected by BNO News.

At least 150,210 new cases were reported between September 9 and September 15, down from 171,738 the week before (-12%). Those figures were collected from state health departments and, where necessary, estimated based on hospital admissions.

Actual case numbers are higher because many hospitals and states are no longer reporting detailed COVID data. Laboratory testing is also low as most people and doctors are using at-home tests which are not included in official statistics.

“COVID-19 activity remains elevated nationally, but there are continued signs of decline in many areas,” the CDC said in an update on Friday. “COVID-19 test positivity, emergency department visits, and rates of COVID-19–associated hospitalizations remain elevated, particularly among adults 65+ and children under 2 years.”

During the past week, cases increased in only 10 out of 28 states with consistent but limited data. Notable increases include Minnesota (+97%), Maine (+85%), Arizona (+45%) and North Dakota (+36%). Cases were also up in New York (+7%) and New Jersey (+10%).

The CDC estimates that COVID cases are currently rising in 3 states (down from 7 last week), declining or likely declining in 31 states (up from 16), and stable or uncertain in 13 states (down from 25). Nationally, COVID test positivity is 14.9%, down from 16.3% last week.

Only 33% of hospitals in the U.S. submitted COVID data this week, which is similar to last week but down from 91% in early May. Those limited figures reveal that at least 5,299 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID, slightly up from 5,296 last week.

1,232 new COVID deaths were reported during the week, the fifth week in a row with more than 1,000 new deaths. It’s also the 10th week in a row with more than 500 new deaths and the 235th week with more than 400 new deaths.

So far this year, nearly 5.3 million COVID cases have been reported across the U.S., causing at least 362,954 hospitalizations (limited data) and 41,350 deaths, according to BNO’s COVID data tracker.

