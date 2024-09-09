U.S. COVID update (September 8): More than 1,500 new deaths, cases down

The COVID summer wave in the U.S. is starting to ease with the first drop in new cases in more than three months, even though the weekly death toll reached 1,500 for the first time since early March, according to figures collected by BNO News.

At least 165,705 new cases were reported between September 2 and September 8, down from 177,573 the week before (-6.9%). Those figures were collected from state health departments and, where necessary, estimated based on hospital admissions.

Actual case numbers are higher because many hospitals and states are no longer reporting detailed COVID data. Laboratory testing is also low as most people and doctors are using at-home tests which are not included in official statistics.

“COVID-19 activity remains elevated nationally, but there are continued signs of decline in many areas,” the CDC said in an update on Friday. “COVID-19 test positivity, emergency department visits, and rates of COVID-19–associated hospitalizations remain elevated, particularly among adults 65+ and children under 2 years.”

During the past week, cases increased in only 8 out of 28 states with consistent but limited data, a strong indication that the summer wave is starting to ease after three months of steady increases. Deaths lag and are expected to remain elevated in the coming weeks.

It’s currently estimated that COVID cases are rising in 7 states (down from 20 last week), declining or likely declining in 16 states (up from 9), and stable or uncertain in 25 states (up from 18). Nationally, COVID test positivity is 16.3%, down from 17% last week.

Only 32.7% of hospitals in the U.S. submitted COVID data this week, slightly down from last week (33.2%) and the lowest since the end of mandatory reporting on May 1. Those limited figures reveal that at least 5,296 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID, down from 5,357 last week.

This week, federal officials confirmed that hospitals in the U.S. will soon be required to report all hospital admissions related to COVID-19, restoring a mandate which was lifted earlier this year. The new rules are due to take effect on November 1.

1,555 new COVID deaths were reported during the week, the fourth week in a row with more than 1,000 new deaths and the highest since early March. It’s also the ninth week in a row with more than 500 new deaths and the 234th week with more than 400 new deaths.

So far this year, more than 5.1 million COVID cases have been reported across the U.S., causing at least 355,650 hospitalizations (limited data) and 40,118 deaths, according to BNO’s COVID data tracker.

