40 million Americans vote early in 2024 election

More than 40 million Americans have already voted in the 2024 U.S. election, according to data from state officials, with just over a week to go until Election Day. Some states are reporting record early turnout.

As of Saturday night, more than 40.1 million Americans had cast their vote for next month’s election, according to data from the University of Florida’s Election Lab. About half voted by mail, the other half in person.

Forty million represents about 25 percent of all votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

In states where party registration is made public, about 40 percent of votes cast so far were from Democrats and 36 percent from Republicans. The remaining 23 percent were either not registered to a party or affiliated with a minor party.

Turnout so far is highest among those who are 65-plus, who account for 44 percent of early voters. This is followed by those aged 41-65 with 37 percent, ages 26-40 with 13 percent and ages 18-25 with 6 percent.

A majority of early voters, about 54 percent, are women, according to partial data.

Election Day is on November 5. Aside from the presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, voters will also elect all 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 34 U.S. Senators. Other votes include those on state issues, governors, and local offices.