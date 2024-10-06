6.6-magnitude earthquake hits Pacific Ocean near Tonga

A strong and shallow earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 has struck the Pacific Ocean near Tonga, according to seismologists, but no tsunami warnings were issued.

The earthquake, which struck at 9:05 a.m. local time on Wednesday, was centered about 154 kilometers (96 miles) southeast of Neiafu, a town on Vavaʻu island.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6. It struck about 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface, making it a very shallow earthquake.

“Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement. No tsunami alerts were issued.

The USGS estimates that some people on nearby islands may have felt light shaking but damage is unlikely and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Tonga is on the so-called ‘Pacific Ring of Fire,’ an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin which is prone to earthquakes. Volcanic eruptions also occur frequently in the region, which is one of the most geologically active parts of the world.

Tonga, with a population of 100,000 people, consists of 171 islands about one-third of the way from New Zealand to Hawaii. Only thirty-nine of the islands are permanently inhabited. Many structures in Tonga are vulnerable to earthquakes.

On September 29, 2009, an 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck northeast of Hihifo in Tonga, creating tsunamis which killed nearly 200 people and injured hundreds more in Tonga, American Samoa, Samoa, and other nearby island nations.