Texas Blue Alert: Seth Altman wanted after shooting police officer in Hall County

A Texas Blue Alert has been issued for Seth Altman, a 33-year-old man who is accused in the shooting of a police officer in Hall County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened on late Thursday night when a police officer was shot in the 200 block of S 4th Street in Memphis, a small city in Hall County, about 80 miles southeast of Amarillo, according to the alert.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Seth Altman. He’s described as a white male with red or auburn hair and blue eyes, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

According to one report, the victim is Memphis Police Chief Rex Plant, though officials have yet to confirm that. The injured officer was shot multiple times and flown to Amarillo for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Article continues below the player

“Suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and call 911,” police said in the alert. A blue alert can be issued when police are searching for a suspect accused of killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer.

Anyone who sees Altman is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 259-2636 if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

This is an blue alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.