Texas man accused of plotting mass shooting pleads guilty

A 20-year-old Texas man obsessed with mass shooters has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge, federal prosecutors say, adding that his arrest this summer may have foiled a mass murder attack.

Cameron Peterson, from New Braunfels near San Antonio, came to the attention of law enforcement on May 8 when someone submitted an anonymous tip to the FBI in regards to a potential school shooter.

“The tipster reported that Peterson has severe emotional issues, idolizes violence and school shootings, and that he may emulate infamous prior mass shooters,” investigators said in court documents.

The tipster said they became aware of this information through the suspect’s girlfriend, who told the tipster that Peterson had been discussing plans to commit mass shootings. He also kept journals in which he detailed his fantasies and plans for school shootings.

The investigation revealed that Peterson tried to purchase a 12-gauge shotgun from a pawn shop in New Braunfels on January 4, but the sale was denied due to his age and the type of firearm he was trying to get.

After the anonymous tip, an FBI agent interviewed Peterson at his home on May 21, and the suspect admitted to smoking marijuana on a daily basis. He was then added to the National Instant Background Check System (NICS) and banned from receiving firearms.

Just over a week later, Peterson tried to buy an assault weapon-style shotgun from the pawn shop but was denied for being on the NICS prohibited persons list. He also provided an incorrect address and falsely denied using marijuana.

FBI agents obtained an arrest warrant on June 5 and Peterson was immediately taken into custody. During a search of his home, agents found an an altered .22 caliber long rifle with a sawed-off buttstock and six magazines loaded with 60 rounds.

While reviewing Peterson’s Instagram account, FBI agents found he had discussed plans to attack a gas station, according to prosecutors. They also discovered he had made a video in which he surveilled a grocery store to plan a future attack, and while in custody told a witness to hide or destroy it.

On June 10, while searching Peterson’s home again, agents found a box which contained 11 aerosol containers and other ingredients to manufacture destructive devices. One of those containers was categorized as an improvised explosive device.

Court details do not include any information about a possible motive, though the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is still investigating the case. Peterson is scheduled to be sentenced on February 5 and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.