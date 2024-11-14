Baby red panda dies at Edinburgh Zoo after stress caused by fireworks

A baby red panda at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland died last week due to stress presumably caused by fireworks during Bonfire Night, according to the charity which runs the zoo.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said Roxie, a three-month-old kit, choked to death on her vomit on Guy Fawkes Night, an annual commemoration on November 5 which involves bonfires and fireworks.

“Very sadly, she choked on her vomit on bonfire night and our vets believe this was probably a reaction to fireworks,” RZSS deputy chief executive Ben Supple said in a statement. “Roxie had access to her den but the frightening noises seem to have been too much for her.”

Roxie’s mother, 9-year-old Ginger, unexpectedly died five days earlier and the zoo said stress from fireworks may have played a role in her death as well.

As a result, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland has joined calls from animal welfare charities to ban the sale of fireworks to the public, with only light displays being permitted at organized events.

“Fireworks can cause fear and distress for pets, livestock and animals in zoos, so it is essential that the UK and Scottish governments tighten restrictions on their sale and use,” Supple said.

Red pandas are native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. They’ve been listed as endangered for years due to its declining population.