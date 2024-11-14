World
Baby red panda dies at Edinburgh Zoo after stress caused by fireworks
A baby red panda at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland died last week due to stress presumably caused by fireworks during Bonfire Night, according to the charity which runs the zoo.
The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said Roxie, a three-month-old kit, choked to death on her vomit on Guy Fawkes Night, an annual commemoration on November 5 which involves bonfires and fireworks.
“Very sadly, she choked on her vomit on bonfire night and our vets believe this was probably a reaction to fireworks,” RZSS deputy chief executive Ben Supple said in a statement. “Roxie had access to her den but the frightening noises seem to have been too much for her.”
Roxie’s mother, 9-year-old Ginger, unexpectedly died five days earlier and the zoo said stress from fireworks may have played a role in her death as well.
As a result, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland has joined calls from animal welfare charities to ban the sale of fireworks to the public, with only light displays being permitted at organized events.
“Fireworks can cause fear and distress for pets, livestock and animals in zoos, so it is essential that the UK and Scottish governments tighten restrictions on their sale and use,” Supple said.
Red pandas are native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. They’ve been listed as endangered for years due to its declining population.
Baby red panda dies at Edinburgh Zoo after stress caused by fireworks
The Guardian quits Twitter/X due to racism and conspiracy theories
Cassidy Cornett: Young girl abducted in Stockbridge, Georgia
Twitter alternative Bluesky adds 700,000 new users after U.S. election
Most Viewed
-
World4 days ago
Canada reports first human case of H5 bird flu
-
Legal1 day ago
Cassidy Cornett: Young girl abducted in Stockbridge, Georgia
-
Legal6 days ago
Ohio Amber Alert: Mackenzie Hall abducted in Columbus
-
Legal4 days ago
Gunmen open fire at bar in central Mexico, killing 10
-
Legal1 week ago
Bomb threats at 5 polling stations in Georgia came from Russia, state says
-
World4 days ago
Strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits southeast Cuba
-
Politics3 days ago
Former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm from New York paralyzed after horse riding accident
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Tony Todd, star of ‘Candyman’ and ‘Final Destination’, dead at 69