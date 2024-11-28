Colombian bus driver arrested after holding girl captive for 12 years

A man accused of kidnapping and abusing a minor for over a decade has been arrested in Colombia, according to authorities. The victim was able to escape from captivity earlier this year.

The man accused, Carlos Humberto Grisales Higuita, was a driver of school transportation when he kidnapped the then 7-year-old girl in Medellin in 2012, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office of Colombia. Carlos Grisales held the girl captive for 12 years.

The victim, who is now 16, managed to escape in February after she was locked in a house after complaining to the aggressor for the treatment received, according to the statement released on Thursday.

Grisales Higuita manipulated the victim psychologically and sexually subdued her, making her believe that such behaviors were normal, said the statement. He changed the victim’s name, transferred her to different properties around the cities of Medellín and Bello, and was kept out of school and isolated.

The suspect has been arrested and now faces charges of simple kidnapping, abusive carnal access with a minor under 14 years of age, sexual acts with a minor under 14 years of age and pornography with a person under 18 years of age, all aggravated conducts.