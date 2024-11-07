Drunk driver hits 2 police officers at Colorado crash site, killing 1

A suspected drunk driver hit two police officers who were working at a crash site on State Highway 58 in Colorado, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, according to state officials. The driver was taken into custody.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday when police officers from the Golden Police Department were working a vehicle crash on State Highway 58, just east of Washington Avenue in Golden, a city west of Denver.

Three officers were working the incident, which happened at a section with an overpass that is curved, according to a statement from Colorado State Patrol. No one was injured in the initial crash.

“There was one officer staged in a police cruiser before the crash scene and two additional officers managing the crash site when a passing vehicle entered the scene,” police said. “Both officers at the original crash site were struck and forced under the original crashed vehicle.”

One of the officers, a 33-year-old man who previously served in the military and flew Black Hawk helicopters, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second officer, who was only described as female, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The name of the fallen officer was not immediately released.

“He’s an amazing human being, he has had a long stellar career in the military, where he flew Black Hawk helicopters, and served as a commander,” Golden Police Chief Joe Harvey said as he choked up at a briefing.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the officers was arrested on scene for suspected impairment. The driver’s name was not immediately released. According to the Denver Post, the driver was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating Wednesday’s deadly crash.