Former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm from New York paralyzed after horse riding accident

Michael Grimm, a Republican from New York who served for four years in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been paralyzed after a horse riding accident, according to his friends and former colleagues.

A GoFundMe page set up for Grimm’s recovery said Grimm, who is currently a Newsmax contributor, was paralyzed after being “thrown from a horse” in September. The incident had not previously been reported.

“He has been in the most devastating of situations and through the grace of God, Mr. Grimm has miraculously thread the needle to survive,” the fundraiser said. “Yet, his ongoing care and the treatment to walk again will cost millions of dollars.”

The GoFundMe seeks to raise $2.5 million to help the former lawmaker recover from the accident. Nearly $80,000 was raised by Sunday night.

Article continues below the player

“He needs help to cover the substantial costs that insurance doesn’t cover on his long road to recovery,” Vincent Ignizio, a deputy executive director on the New York City Board of Elections, wrote on Facebook. “Your prayers and a donation would help him greatly.”

Grimm had previously posted about his love for horses on social media and repeatedly called himself a “horse guy.” In one post on August 31, Grimm shared a photo of his horse Leonidas wearing a “Trump 2024” cap.

Grimm served in Congress from 2011 to 2015, when he resigned after being convicted of tax fraud. He was later sentenced to 8 months in prison. In 2017, Grimm launched a campaign to win back his old seat but lost in the Republican primary.