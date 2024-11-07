World
Israel signs deal to buy 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing
Israel has signed a $5.2 billion deal with Boeing to purchase more than two dozen advanced F-15 fighter jets, according to the country’s defense ministry. The deal is part of a U.S. aid package and includes an option for additional planes.
The deal was finalized on Wednesday after negotiations between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and Boeing in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force. The procurement authorization was signed by Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir last month.
Under the terms of the deal, Israel will receive 25 F-15IA aircraft equipped with the latest weapon systems, including Israeli technology. Deliveries are due to start in 2031 with 4 to 6 planes supplied annually. It also includes an option to buy 25 additional aircraft.
“The Ministry is executing a comprehensive strategy to enhance the IDF’s operational capabilities,” Zamir, the ministry’s director general, said in a statement. “While focusing on immediate needs for advanced weaponry and ammunition at unprecedented levels, we’re simultaneously investing in long-term strategic capabilities.”
Ido Nehushtan, the president of Boeing Israel, said the aircraft manufacturer takes pride in its longstanding partnership with Israel. “The company will continue working with the U.S. and Israeli governments to deliver the advanced F-15IA aircraft through standard military procurement channels,” he said.
In August, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said incorporating the F-15IAs into Israel’s fleet of fighter aircraft will enhance Israel’s interoperability with U.S. systems and bolster Israel’s aerial capabilities to meet current and future enemy threats.
Israel is currently in the midst of multiple armed conflicts, including wars against Hamas-led militant groups in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon. There are also ongoing conflicts involving Iran, Syria and Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Israel signs deal to buy 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing
Drunk driver hits 2 police officers at Colorado crash site, killing 1
Bomb threats at 5 polling stations in Georgia came from Russia, state says
Nearly 85 million Americans vote early in 2024 election
Most Viewed
-
Legal7 days ago
Texas man accused of plotting mass shooting pleads guilty
-
Legal4 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Connor Young missing from Heartland
-
US News6 days ago
Hunter killed in brown bear attack in southeast Alaska
-
Legal1 week ago
Chinese student in Michigan charged with illegal voting
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Music legend Quincy Jones, who worked with Michael Jackson, dead at 91
-
Legal2 days ago
Bomb threats at 5 polling stations in Georgia came from Russia, state says
-
US News5 days ago
Surfer attacked by shark near Hawaii’s Maui island, loses part of leg
-
World1 week ago
U.S. hits ISIS training camps in Syria, killing up to 35