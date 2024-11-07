Israel signs deal to buy 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing

Israel has signed a $5.2 billion deal with Boeing to purchase more than two dozen advanced F-15 fighter jets, according to the country’s defense ministry. The deal is part of a U.S. aid package and includes an option for additional planes.

The deal was finalized on Wednesday after negotiations between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and Boeing in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force. The procurement authorization was signed by Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir last month.

Under the terms of the deal, Israel will receive 25 F-15IA aircraft equipped with the latest weapon systems, including Israeli technology. Deliveries are due to start in 2031 with 4 to 6 planes supplied annually. It also includes an option to buy 25 additional aircraft.

“The Ministry is executing a comprehensive strategy to enhance the IDF’s operational capabilities,” Zamir, the ministry’s director general, said in a statement. “While focusing on immediate needs for advanced weaponry and ammunition at unprecedented levels, we’re simultaneously investing in long-term strategic capabilities.”

Ido Nehushtan, the president of Boeing Israel, said the aircraft manufacturer takes pride in its longstanding partnership with Israel. “The company will continue working with the U.S. and Israeli governments to deliver the advanced F-15IA aircraft through standard military procurement channels,” he said.

In August, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said incorporating the F-15IAs into Israel’s fleet of fighter aircraft will enhance Israel’s interoperability with U.S. systems and bolster Israel’s aerial capabilities to meet current and future enemy threats.

Israel is currently in the midst of multiple armed conflicts, including wars against Hamas-led militant groups in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon. There are also ongoing conflicts involving Iran, Syria and Houthi rebels in Yemen.