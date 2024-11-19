Politics
Putin signs new doctrine lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an updated version of the country’s nuclear doctrine, declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by a nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack.
The revised doctrine was signed just days after U.S. President Joe Biden gave Ukraine permission to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russia, a move which drew sharp condemnation from Moscow, calling it a direct provocation.
The updated policy states that nuclear weapons remain a last resort to protect national sovereignty while at the same time broadening the scenarios under which nuclear weapons could be used. This includes large-scale military action involving conventional weapons that pose a critical threat or an attack from a non-nuclear state with the support of a nuclear power.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed suggestions that the timing of the update was directly linked to the Biden’s decision, saying the document was published in a “timely” manner after Putin ordered the revisions earlier this year to reflect the evolving security landscape.
Tuesday also marks the 1,000th day since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Analysts view Russia’s move as an attempt to pressure Western nations to reduce their military support for Kyiv. The last time Russia’s nuclear doctrine was updated was in 2020.
