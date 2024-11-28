Bird flu found in 2nd lot of raw milk in California

A second lot of raw milk produced and packaged by Raw Farm, LLC in California has been recalled after another retail sample tested positive for the bird flu virus, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Consumers are strongly urged to not consume any of the affected raw milk, said the CDPH, while stating that no human bird flu cases associated with the product have been detected.

Raw Farm, LLC, based in Fresno County, has voluntarily recalled the impacted batch of cream-top whole raw milk. The recalled products have the code number 20241119 and a best-by date of December 7, 2024 (12/07/2024), printed on the packaging.

This is the second recall issued by the company after the detection of bird flu virus in their products. The first instance was reported on Sunday, November 24, after a retail batch of raw milk was tested by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory.

California accounts for half of the 59 human cases of H5N1 bird flu in the United States, though all but one were linked to dairy farms. The source of the other case, in a child, is unknown.