US News
Three dead, one injured in Tesla Cybertruck crash in California
A collision involving a Tesla Cybertruck in Northern California has claimed the lives of three people and left one seriously injured, according to officials. The vehicle caught fire after the crash.
The single-vehicle collision occurred at 3:08 a.m. on Wednesday morning when an iPhone notified Piedmont police of an incident, according to Police Chief Jeremy Bowers. Officers arrived at the scene two minutes later to find a Tesla Cybertruck engulfed in flames following the crash.
A passerby, believed to have attended the same event as the victims, was seeing pulling one of the occupants from the burning vehicle as officers arrived.
Officers tried to extinguish the fire using portable extinguishers but were unable to contain the intense flames. The Piedmont Fire Department arrived at 3:16 a.m. and was able to put out the fire.
The collision resulted in three fatalities, while one individual was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
“Speed was likely a contributing factor in this collision,” Chief Bowers stated.
Chief Brannigan, of Piedmont’s Fire Department, stated that the fire “appears to be subsequent to the collision”. Brannigan also stated that “we don’t think the lithium batteries of the car were on fire, but that’s going to be determined as part of the investigation.”
While police have not yet released the identities of the victims, a woman close to the survivor’s family told KRON4 that all four occupants were friends and 2023 graduates of Piedmont High School. They were reportedly returning to the Bay Area from college for the holiday season.
Trump and Mexico’s Sheinbaum discuss halt on migration and drug flow
Three dead, one injured in Tesla Cybertruck crash in California
Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail in sex trafficking trial
Plane crash in Costa Rica leaves 5 dead, one survivor in critical condition
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
Child in California tests positive for H5 bird flu
-
Legal7 days ago
Joshua Altheef: 7-year-old autistic boy missing in West Chester Twp., Ohio
-
World1 week ago
Diver killed in shark attack near New Zealand’s Chatham Island
-
Business2 days ago
Trump announces tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as part of first-day Executive Orders
-
World1 week ago
U.S. warns Russia may launch ‘significant air attack’ against Ukraine
-
Business1 week ago
Twitter alternative Bluesky hits 19 million users amid post-election surge
-
World1 week ago
Volcano erupts on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula
-
Politics1 week ago
Putin signs new doctrine lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons