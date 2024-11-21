World
Volcano erupts on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula
A volcanic eruption has begun in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO). Authorities have not reported any immediate threat to nearby populations, and no evacuations have been announced.
The fissure appears to be expanding northeastward, with an eruption plume rising approximately 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) into the air, the IMO said. Live webcams in the area have captured glowing lava flows spreading across the terrain.
Seismic activity near the eruption site remains low, despite earlier signs of land uplift and magma accumulation under the Svartsengi area. Recent data from the IMO had suggested that an eruption in November was unlikely.
No reports of injuries or damage have been made, and authorities have not issued any immediate warnings or evacuation orders.
Iceland, located along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, is among the most geologically active regions in the world, with regular volcanic eruptions and seismic activity. The Reykjanes Peninsula, in particular, has experienced multiple eruptions since 2021, including a notable event near Fagradalsfjall that produced striking lava flows and plumes, drawing international attention.
