3 found stabbed to death in Los Angeles County; suspect in custody

Two women and one man were found dead with multiple stab wounds inside a home in Los Angeles County, California, according to officials and local media. A suspect has been detained.

The incident was reported on Thursday at approximately 6:48 p.m. on the 4700 block of Bogart Avenue in Baldwin Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office (LASD). Upon arrival, officers discovered two women and one man deceased at the scene.

The three victims had been stabbed multiple times in the upper parts of their bodies, according to KTLA. Officers also found an individual inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. The person attempted to flee by accelerating quickly out of the driveway but crashed nearby within the cul-de-sac.

“The 23-year-old male Asian suspect was booked at Baldwin Park Police Department for murder,” said LASD. “Through the investigation, it was determined the suspect was related to the victims and resided at the location.”

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released, and no motive has been disclosed at this time.