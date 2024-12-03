Legal
3 found stabbed to death in Los Angeles County; suspect in custody
Two women and one man were found dead with multiple stab wounds inside a home in Los Angeles County, California, according to officials and local media. A suspect has been detained.
The incident was reported on Thursday at approximately 6:48 p.m. on the 4700 block of Bogart Avenue in Baldwin Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office (LASD). Upon arrival, officers discovered two women and one man deceased at the scene.
The three victims had been stabbed multiple times in the upper parts of their bodies, according to KTLA. Officers also found an individual inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. The person attempted to flee by accelerating quickly out of the driveway but crashed nearby within the cul-de-sac.
“The 23-year-old male Asian suspect was booked at Baldwin Park Police Department for murder,” said LASD. “Through the investigation, it was determined the suspect was related to the victims and resided at the location.”
The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released, and no motive has been disclosed at this time.
3 found stabbed to death in Los Angeles County; suspect in custody
Georgia Tyson Foods plant explosion kills 1, leaves others severely burned
Florida delivery driver stabs pregnant woman over $2 tip
2 women and dog killed in Christmas stabbing in England
Most Viewed
-
US News6 days ago
Chinese satellite burns up over Louisiana, visible across the region
-
US News1 week ago
Two dead after train derails and strikes Chamber of Commerce building in Pecos, Texas
-
World5 days ago
Man accused of killing nearly 100 kangaroos north of Sydney
-
World1 week ago
2 killed, nearly 70 injured in vehicle ramming attack at German Christmas market
-
US News1 week ago
California declares State of Emergency due to H5N1 bird flu
-
Health1 week ago
First severe H5N1 bird flu case reported in the U.S.
-
World1 week ago
Private jet crashes into homes in Argentina, killing pilot and co-pilot
-
Health4 days ago
First human case of H5 bird flu confirmed in Los Angeles County