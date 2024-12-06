6 people shot in the Bronx, including woman ‘used as human shield’

A shooting in the Bronx in New York City has left six people injured, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother, according to local officials. Police believe the mother was used as a human shield by the intended targets of the shooting.

Officers responded to reports of “numerous shots fired and people getting shot at” around 4:50 p.m. on Monday at 35-44 White Plains Road in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx, according to police officials. Upon arrival, officers found six gunshot victims.

“We had a brazen and heartless attack by two shooters that opened fire in the middle of the street and into a crowded convenience store, striking six people,” said interim NYPD Chief John Chell.

Among the victims are a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the leg and her 40-year-old mother. Chell said the mother, who was shot in the stomach, was apparently used as a human shield by the intended targets of the shooting.

Four males, ranging in age from 18 to 21, sustained gunshot wounds to their arms and legs. No arrests were immediately made, but police are searching for two Black males, one wearing a black Nike sweatsuit and the other a grey hoodie.

Police officials are investigating the motive behind the shooting but believe it was a targeted attack.