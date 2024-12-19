World
Arson at karaoke bar in Vietnam claims 11 lives; suspect in custody
An arson attack at a karaoke café-bar in Hanoi, Vietnam, has claimed the lives of 11 people, according to officials. The suspect has been arrested.
The incident occurred at 11:03 p.m. on Wednesday when Hanoi police responded to a report of “many people trapped inside” a burning café in Bac Tu Liem District, according to a statement from Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security.
The bodies of 11 victims were recovered, and seven people were rescued, with two transported to emergency care as firefighters brought the blaze under control.
Police identified the fire as an act of arson and arrested a 51-year-old suspect who later confessed to the crime. The suspect, a resident of Hanoi’s Dong Anh District, had two prior convictions for robbery and theft.
“[The suspect] went to the café to drink beer and then had a conflict with the café staff,” the Ministry stated. “So he bought gasoline, poured it on the first floor of the café, and then set it on fire; when he saw the fire, [the suspect] left.”
Authorities are still investigating the identities of the victims and the exact causes of their deaths.
At least 100 North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine war, South Korea says
Arson at karaoke bar in Vietnam claims 11 lives; suspect in custody
One dead after train derails and strikes Chamber of Commerce building in Pecos, Texas
Massive fire rips through Syria’s largest stadium in Aleppo
Most Viewed
-
US News7 hours ago
One dead after train derails and strikes Chamber of Commerce building in Pecos, Texas
-
Health2 days ago
Delaware reports probable human case of H5 bird flu
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Hazel Hodge-Lassiter missing from San Jacinto County
-
World2 days ago
Powerful earthquake in Vanuatu severely damages U.S., U.K., French embassies
-
Legal5 days ago
Vermont police captain seriously injured in shooting
-
Health1 week ago
Five animals, including a cheetah and a mountain lion, die from bird flu at Arizona zoo
-
World5 days ago
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Chile, shaking felt in Santiago
-
Politics1 week ago
Woman killed in crash involving officer responding to Marjorie Taylor Greene bomb threat