Arson at karaoke bar in Vietnam claims 11 lives; suspect in custody

An arson attack at a karaoke café-bar in Hanoi, Vietnam, has claimed the lives of 11 people, according to officials. The suspect has been arrested.

The incident occurred at 11:03 p.m. on Wednesday when Hanoi police responded to a report of “many people trapped inside” a burning café in Bac Tu Liem District, according to a statement from Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security.

The bodies of 11 victims were recovered, and seven people were rescued, with two transported to emergency care as firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Police identified the fire as an act of arson and arrested a 51-year-old suspect who later confessed to the crime. The suspect, a resident of Hanoi’s Dong Anh District, had two prior convictions for robbery and theft.

Article continues below the player

“[The suspect] went to the café to drink beer and then had a conflict with the café staff,” the Ministry stated. “So he bought gasoline, poured it on the first floor of the café, and then set it on fire; when he saw the fire, [the suspect] left.”

Authorities are still investigating the identities of the victims and the exact causes of their deaths.