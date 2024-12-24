World
Cable car tower collapses at fair in Acapulco, Mexico
A cable car tower collapsed at a fair in southwest Mexico, leaving two people with minor injuries, according to officials. Footage captured by witnesses showed the dramatic moments of the accident.
Paramedics responded to reports of an accident at an amusement ride at a fair in Acapulco, Mexico, on Monday evening, according to a statement from Civil Protection of Guerrero. Upon arrival, they found two individuals with minor injuries.
“Paramedics went to the scene to provide assistance and care to those who were injured and those who suffered from nervous breakdowns,” said the statement. “The two injured people were transferred to the nearest hospital to be assessed and receive the corresponding medical attention.”
Footage shared by witnesses captured the moment of the accident, showing a large cable car tower collapsing as people walked around the fair. The collapse also caused damage to some nearby stands. Pictures shared by Civil Protection showed paramedics attending to the injured.
It is currently unclear what led to the collapse of the tower.
Essential Steps to Protect Your Interests and Health After a Devastating Plant Explosion
Achieving Contactless Engagement with QR Codes in Real Estate Letters
Cable car tower collapses at fair in Acapulco, Mexico
Boat explosion in southeastern Florida leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
Most Viewed
-
US News2 days ago
Chinese satellite burns up over Louisiana, visible across the region
-
US News5 days ago
Two dead after train derails and strikes Chamber of Commerce building in Pecos, Texas
-
Health7 days ago
Delaware reports probable human case of H5 bird flu
-
World1 day ago
Man accused of killing nearly 100 kangaroos north of Sydney
-
World1 week ago
Powerful earthquake in Vanuatu severely damages U.S., U.K., French embassies
-
World3 days ago
2 killed, nearly 70 injured in vehicle ramming attack at German Christmas market
-
US News1 week ago
Helicopter crash in Southern California leaves CBP agent dead
-
Politics1 week ago
Bolivia’s Evo Morales charged with human trafficking