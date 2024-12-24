Cable car tower collapses at fair in Acapulco, Mexico

A cable car tower collapsed at a fair in southwest Mexico, leaving two people with minor injuries, according to officials. Footage captured by witnesses showed the dramatic moments of the accident.

Paramedics responded to reports of an accident at an amusement ride at a fair in Acapulco, Mexico, on Monday evening, according to a statement from Civil Protection of Guerrero. Upon arrival, they found two individuals with minor injuries.

“Paramedics went to the scene to provide assistance and care to those who were injured and those who suffered from nervous breakdowns,” said the statement. “The two injured people were transferred to the nearest hospital to be assessed and receive the corresponding medical attention.”

Footage shared by witnesses captured the moment of the accident, showing a large cable car tower collapsing as people walked around the fair. The collapse also caused damage to some nearby stands. Pictures shared by Civil Protection showed paramedics attending to the injured.

Article continues below the player

It is currently unclear what led to the collapse of the tower.