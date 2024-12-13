World
Deadly fire at Indian hospital kills 7, injures 20
A fire at an orthopedic hospital in India has claimed the lives of seven patients, including one child, and injured 20 others, according to local media reports.
The fire broke out on Thursday in the reception area of the Dindigul Orthopedic Hospital, located in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, according to The Times of India (TOI). The blaze rapidly spread to other floors, engulfing the hospital.
The seven victims, including a minor, died due to smoke inhalation, TOI reported, citing fire personnel. Twenty others sustained injuries, while all patients were evacuated and transferred to other nearby hospitals.
Initial reports suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Witnesses shared videos showing heavy flames and thick smoke billowing from the main doors and windows of the hospital.
Footage from news agency ANI revealed extensive damage to the building in the aftermath of the fire.
