World
Around 100 dead after clashes and stampede at soccer match in Guinea
Clashes and a possible stampede during a football match in southeastern Guinea have left dozens dead and injured, according to local officials, with one report putting the death toll as high as 100.
The chaos erupted during a soccer match in the city of Nzerekoré, near the border with Liberia, on Sunday evening. According to AFP, citing doctors in the area, the death toll stands at approximately 100.
“The government deplores the incidents that marred the football match between the Labé and Nzérékoré teams this afternoon,” Prime Minister Bah Oury said in a statement. “Victims were recorded during the stampede.”
“The regional authorities are working to restore calm and serenity among the population,” Oury added. “The government is closely monitoring the situation and urges everyone to remain calm to ensure hospital services can provide first aid to the injured.”
Although official details about the circumstances of the incident remain unclear, local media report that the unrest began when two players from Labé’s team were issued red cards, angering their supporters. Efforts to defuse the tension included calls to rescind the second red card but the situation worsened when a controversial penalty was awarded against Labé.
Outraged fans began throwing objects, including stones, onto the field, prompting security forces to intervene with tear gas to disperse the crowd, according to Avenirguinee. The sudden use of tear gas caused widespread panic, leading to what appears to have been a deadly stampede.
Additional unrest in Nzérékoré has been reported after the incident, including the ransacking and burning of a police station. The exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed.
