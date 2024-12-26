Family dispute escalates to shooting and stabbing at Phoenix airport, 4 injured

Four people were injured following a shooting and stabbing inside Phoenix International Airport in Arizona, according to officials. The incident stemmed from a family dispute.

Airport officials responded to a call about a possible shooting at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 9:45 p.m. on Christmas evening, according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson. The calls reported a shooting occurring outside a restaurant in Terminal 4.

“Officers arrived on scene, and they located three individuals believed to have gunshot injuries,” said Reeson. “Two other individuals were located in the parking garage; one individual is believed to have one stab wound.”

Police Sgt. Reeson confirmed that the four injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, including an adult female in critical, life-threatening condition and three males in stable condition. A “female juvenile” was detained.

All five individuals were known to each other, according to the sergeant. “I do believe this was a family dispute that escalated.”

A second incident at the airport occurred shortly after, at around 11:30 p.m. “This man received a text message that he believed there was an active shooter at Sky Harbor,” said Reeson. “He arrived at the airport with firearms.” The individual was detained after getting into an altercation with an officer, with no injuries reported from this incident.

Police are investigating the motives behind both incidents and the circumstances leading up to them.