Legal
Florida delivery driver stabs pregnant woman over $2 tip
A delivery driver stabbed a pregnant woman 14 times after receiving a $2 tip, according to Florida officials. The victim is currently in stable condition, and the suspect has been detained.
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motel in Kissimmee following reports of a home invasion and stabbing on Sunday, according to officials and media outlets.
The victim, Melinda Irizarry, was found with 14 stab wounds and transported to a local hospital, ABC News reported. Irizarry sustained a ruptured lung and injuries to her chest, arms, legs, and abdomen.
After paying $50 for a $33.10 pizza order and leaving a $2 tip, the delivery driver, identified as Brianna Alvelo, appeared disgruntled before leaving. “Alvelo later returned to the victim’s motel room with an unknown male suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and forced their way into the room.”
“Alvelo, who was armed with a knife, began attacking one of the victims,” said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. “The victim was stabbed multiple times, and items were taken from within the room.”
Alvelo, 22, was arrested and faces charges including home invasion with a firearm, attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. The male suspect remains at large.
Melinda Irizarry is currently in stable condition, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
3 found stabbed to death in Los Angeles County; suspect in custody
Georgia Tyson Foods plant explosion kills 1, leaves others severely burned
Florida delivery driver stabs pregnant woman over $2 tip
2 women and dog killed in Christmas stabbing in England
Most Viewed
-
US News6 days ago
Chinese satellite burns up over Louisiana, visible across the region
-
US News1 week ago
Two dead after train derails and strikes Chamber of Commerce building in Pecos, Texas
-
World5 days ago
Man accused of killing nearly 100 kangaroos north of Sydney
-
World1 week ago
2 killed, nearly 70 injured in vehicle ramming attack at German Christmas market
-
US News1 week ago
California declares State of Emergency due to H5N1 bird flu
-
Health1 week ago
First severe H5N1 bird flu case reported in the U.S.
-
World1 week ago
Private jet crashes into homes in Argentina, killing pilot and co-pilot
-
Health4 days ago
First human case of H5 bird flu confirmed in Los Angeles County