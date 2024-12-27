Florida delivery driver stabs pregnant woman over $2 tip

A delivery driver stabbed a pregnant woman 14 times after receiving a $2 tip, according to Florida officials. The victim is currently in stable condition, and the suspect has been detained.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motel in Kissimmee following reports of a home invasion and stabbing on Sunday, according to officials and media outlets.

The victim, Melinda Irizarry, was found with 14 stab wounds and transported to a local hospital, ABC News reported. Irizarry sustained a ruptured lung and injuries to her chest, arms, legs, and abdomen.

After paying $50 for a $33.10 pizza order and leaving a $2 tip, the delivery driver, identified as Brianna Alvelo, appeared disgruntled before leaving. “Alvelo later returned to the victim’s motel room with an unknown male suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and forced their way into the room.”

“Alvelo, who was armed with a knife, began attacking one of the victims,” said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. “The victim was stabbed multiple times, and items were taken from within the room.”

Alvelo, 22, was arrested and faces charges including home invasion with a firearm, attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. The male suspect remains at large.

Melinda Irizarry is currently in stable condition, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.