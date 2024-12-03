US News
Manhattan apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 6 firefighters injured
An apartment building fire on Manhattan, New York has resulted in the death of one civilian, according to officials. At least 6 firefighters were treated for minor injuries.
The 3-alarm fire originated on the fifth and sixth floors of the building on Monday evening, according to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). Quickly spreading to the fourth floor, impacting several apartments and displacing residents.
“We had a heavy, heavy body of fire, originally on the fifth and sixth floor. We had fire in multiple apartments,” said FDNY Assistant Chief Thomas Currao. “That fire eventually did drop down out to the fourth floor.”
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was located on the fifth floor by firefighters. “The victim was found in a hallway and was identified right away,” added Currao. No additional civilian victims have been reported, but secondary search efforts were still underway.
The six injured firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
