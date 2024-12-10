World
Mexican federal congressman critically injured in shooting
A Mexican federal congressman is gravely injured in an armed attack in Veracruz, Mexico, according to authorities and media reports. No arrests have been made.
Benito Aguas Atlahua, 45, a federal deputy for Veracruz, was shot in the town of Tepenacaxtla on Monday afternoon, the state’s Prosecutor’s Office said. Witnesses quoted by El Universal stated that a man on a motorcycle opened fire on the lawmaker while he was traveling in a vehicle.
Aguas Atlahua was rushed to a hospital and is said to be in critical condition, with local media reports indicating he was shot in the head and chest.
“A few hours ago, federal deputy Benito Aguas Atlahua, from Zongolica, Veracruz, suffered a cowardly attack,” said Ricardo Monreal, leader of the Morena party in the Chamber of Deputies. “I regret the events, and I am confident that justice will be served. My solidarity with his family and the people of Veracruz.”
There have been no reports of arrests related to the attack.
The incident adds to the wave of violence that has marked the early months of Claudia Sheinbaum’s presidency, which has seen several massacres and ongoing cartel warfare, particularly in the state of Sinaloa, following the controversial capture of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the son of “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Mexican federal congressman critically injured in shooting
Over 100 killed in massacre linked to “witchcraft” in Haiti
Woman killed in crash involving officer responding to Marjorie Taylor Greene bomb threat
Luigi Mangione, 26, arrested in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
North Carolina Amber Alert: Yesenia Lopez missing from Lenoir County
-
US News1 week ago
3 American and Canadian climbers missing on New Zealand mountain
-
World1 day ago
Passenger tries to forcefully divert Mexican flight to the U.S.
-
World1 week ago
Around 100 dead after clashes and stampede at soccer match in Guinea
-
US News1 week ago
Police kill chainsaw-wielding man at Illinois senior living facility
-
Legal1 week ago
Biden pardons his son Hunter Biden ahead of sentencing
-
World5 days ago
WHO dispatches team to investigate deadly unidentified disease in DR Congo
-
World4 days ago
DR. Congo officials on “maximum alert” due to unidentified flu-like disease