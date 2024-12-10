Mexican federal congressman critically injured in shooting

A Mexican federal congressman is gravely injured in an armed attack in Veracruz, Mexico, according to authorities and media reports. No arrests have been made.

Benito Aguas Atlahua, 45, a federal deputy for Veracruz, was shot in the town of Tepenacaxtla on Monday afternoon, the state’s Prosecutor’s Office said. Witnesses quoted by El Universal stated that a man on a motorcycle opened fire on the lawmaker while he was traveling in a vehicle.

Aguas Atlahua was rushed to a hospital and is said to be in critical condition, with local media reports indicating he was shot in the head and chest.

“A few hours ago, federal deputy Benito Aguas Atlahua, from Zongolica, Veracruz, suffered a cowardly attack,” said Ricardo Monreal, leader of the Morena party in the Chamber of Deputies. “I regret the events, and I am confident that justice will be served. My solidarity with his family and the people of Veracruz.”

There have been no reports of arrests related to the attack.

The incident adds to the wave of violence that has marked the early months of Claudia Sheinbaum’s presidency, which has seen several massacres and ongoing cartel warfare, particularly in the state of Sinaloa, following the controversial capture of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the son of “El Chapo” Guzmán.