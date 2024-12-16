Helicopter crash in Southern California leaves CBP agent dead

A helicopter crash in Southern California has left a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent dead, according to officials and local media.

The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. in the area of Potrero, in San Diego County near the border with Mexico, according to KUSI, citing Cal Fire. A CBP agent was found dead at the scene of the crash.

“A CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft on a border security mission was involved in an aviation mishap,” a CBP spokesperson stated. “Tragically, a CBP Air Interdiction Agent – the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft – was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

In February, a military helicopter crash in San Diego left five Marines dead. The helicopter, part of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, crashed in Pine Valley, about 44 miles east of San Diego. The aircraft had been on a training flight from Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.