Plane crashes into vehicles in Victoria, Texas; 4 injured

A small plane crashed off a highway ramp in Texas impacting several vehicles, according to officials. At least 4 people were injured.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 3 p.m. when a twin-engine Piper PA-31 landed on the Zac Lentz Pkwy feeder road in Victoria, Texas, according to officials and local media. The plane continued along the road, colliding with vehicles at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane.

The plane crashed into three vehicles, according to deputy chief Eline Moya of the Victoria Police Department. Five people were involved in the accident. Three were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, while one was airlifted to a hospital outside of Victoria for advanced care. The pilot of the plane is also being evaluated.

Eyewitness photos showed an SUV overturned, a car heavily damaged, and significant damage to the plane. The crash site was located just one block from Victoria East High School.

