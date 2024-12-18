World
Stampede at Nigerian children’s fair kills over 30
A stampede at a fair in Nigeria has claimed the lives of over 30 children, according to local media. The organizers of the event have been arrested.
The stampede occurred on Wednesday at a children’s fun fair held at Basorun Islamic High School in Ibadan, Nigeria, according to the Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde. Local media reported that the stampede was caused when organizers announced they were going to give away cash.
At least 32 children were killed in the ensuing chaos, according to Nigerian media TVC. Several others were injured and transported to area hospitals.
“A stampede at the venue has led to multiple loss of lives and injuries,” said Makinde in a statement. “This is a very sad day for us here in Oyo State. We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths.”
“The event has been stopped, and attendees have been escorted out of the venue,” the Governor mentioned, adding that “while investigations are ongoing, the primary organisers of the event that led to this stampede have been taken into custody.”
A detailed report indicating the confirmed death toll and total injuries is still set to be released. At the moment, it is unclear the ages of the victims or the official details indicating the circumstances that led to the stampede.
