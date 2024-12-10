Luigi Mangione, 26, arrested in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

The suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been arrested, officials confirmed. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione.

Mangione was arrested Monday morning at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after local police responded to a call about a suspicious man matching the description of the suspect in the CEO shooting, authorities said. Officials recognized the suspect immediately after he removed his face mask.

Mangione presented a fake identification card from New Jersey and was arrested on a forgery charge. Authorities recovered a firearm, a suppressor, and other evidence from his property and backpack.

“A Pennsylvania man saw something at McDonald’s and said something to our local police,” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said during a press conference on Monday afternoon. “And our local police, here in Altoona, acted swiftly.”

The Governor revealed that the suspect had traveled between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, making stops along the way. Mangione has been arraigned at a courthouse, and authorities are awaiting charges from New York.

“Some attention in this case, especially online, has been deeply disturbing,” said Shapiro. “As some have looked to celebrate instead of condemning this killer. In some dark corners, this killer is being held as a hero,” he added. “The real hero in this story is the person who called 911 at McDonald’s this morning.”

Altoona police officers arrested Mangione peacefully, with the suspect cooperating, said one of the officers who responded, a rookie with just six months on the job. The officers immediately recognized the suspect when he removed his blue medical face mask. When asked if he had been to New York, the suspect appeared “physically nervous.”

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. However, officials confirmed that a handwritten document was found among the evidence linked to the suspect.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed on a Manhattan sidewalk outside the Hilton hotel last Wednesday morning. He had been attending an investor meeting where he was scheduled to be the keynote speaker.