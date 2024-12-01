Trump names Massad Boulos as senior Middle East adviser

President-elect Donald Trump has named Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, Trump confirmed on Sunday. Boulos is another member related to his family to be named to a key post.

“I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene.”

Boulos son Michael is married to Tiffany Trump, the president-elect’s middle daughter, and the businessman’s nomination comes 24 hours after Trump chose another in-law, Charles Kushner, as his nominee for U.S. ambassador to France.

Boulos, an American businessman and philanthropist of Lebanese descent, is described by Trump as “a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values” and someone instrumental in “building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American community.”

“Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump added. “He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I am pleased to have him on our team.”

Boulos has played a role as an intermediary between Trump and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, as reported by The New York Times. He is also linked to Suleiman Frangieh, a Christian politician aligned with Hezbollah and a candidate for Lebanon’s presidency, while simultaneously maintaining relationships with the Lebanese Forces Party, a Christian faction strongly opposed to Hezbollah, according to the Times of Israel.