Apartment fire kills 3 in Key West, Florida

A fire at a residential building in Florida has claimed the lives of at least three people, according to officials.

The fire was reported on Thursday evening at 1010 Emma St. in Key West, Florida. The location is reportedly a two-story apartment building.

Key West police spokesperson Alyson Crean confirmed at least three fatalities. Earlier, the city government had reported two fatalities and suggested there may be more casualties.

Scanner reports mentioned children among the victims, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Article continues below the player

Key West firefighters and EMS responded to the scene, with victims seen being transported to ambulances. The fire has since been brought under control, but the cause remains unknown.