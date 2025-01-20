Border Patrol agent fatally shot during traffic stop in Vermont

A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been fatally shot during a traffic stop in Vermont, according to Fox News. One of two suspects was also killed during the incident.

Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting involving a Border Patrol agent on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, said Vermont State Police (VSP). Coventry is located approximately 10 miles from the Canadian border.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that the agent was killed during the traffic stop, according to Fox News. Officials also confirmed that one of the two suspects inside the vehicle was dead.

Federal authorities, including the FBI, are leading the investigation, according to VSP. The circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported that the legal status of the shooter has not yet been confirmed.