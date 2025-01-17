California high school student arrested for bringing loaded gun to campus

A student has been arrested at a California high school after bringing a loaded unserialized handgun to the campus, according to officials.

Officers responded at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday to reports about a student rumored to be carrying a firearm on the Elk Grove High School campus, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

As the 16-year-old student was being escorted to the front office with school staff, he began to resist and pull away from officers who were trying to handcuff him, said the Sheriff’s Office. After a brief struggle, the student was handcuffed and escorted to the front office.

Police officers found a loaded, unserialized handgun on the student’s backpack. The student was taken into custody and booked into Juvenile Hall for several felony charges.

The name of the student was not revealed or his intentions as to bringing the handgun to the school.