Legal
California high school student arrested for bringing loaded gun to campus
A student has been arrested at a California high school after bringing a loaded unserialized handgun to the campus, according to officials.
Officers responded at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday to reports about a student rumored to be carrying a firearm on the Elk Grove High School campus, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
As the 16-year-old student was being escorted to the front office with school staff, he began to resist and pull away from officers who were trying to handcuff him, said the Sheriff’s Office. After a brief struggle, the student was handcuffed and escorted to the front office.
Police officers found a loaded, unserialized handgun on the student’s backpack. The student was taken into custody and booked into Juvenile Hall for several felony charges.
The name of the student was not revealed or his intentions as to bringing the handgun to the school.
California high school student arrested for bringing loaded gun to campus
Chinese hackers accessed Secretary Yellen’s computer in Treasury breach
FBI closed DEI office last month, says the agency
SpaceX Starship test ends in loss of ship but successful booster recovery
Most Viewed
-
Legal20 hours ago
Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for child pornography
-
US News1 week ago
Kenneth Fire in West Hills, L.A. being investigated as arson
-
US News1 week ago
Sunswept fire engulfs homes in Studio City as Los Angeles battles multiple wildfires
-
Legal1 day ago
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI at Georgia airport
-
Health2 days ago
Suspected Marburg virus outbreak declared in Tanzania; 8 dead
-
World1 week ago
Plane carrying 10 people goes missing in Colombia
-
US News6 days ago
Smuggling tunnel discovered between El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Mexico
-
US News1 week ago
Firefighting aircraft collides with drone over Palisades Fire