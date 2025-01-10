US News
Delta plane aborts takeoff at Atlanta Airport due to engine issue; 4 injured
A Delta airplane was forced to abort takeoff at Atlanta International Airport due to an engine issue, prompting passengers to evacuate, according to airport officials and local media. Four passengers sustained minor injuries.
“At 9:10 this morning, an aircraft aborted takeoff at ATL,” the Atlanta Airport said in a statement on Friday. “Passengers deplaned via emergency slides and were safely transported to a nearby concourse.”
The airport confirmed that four passengers sustained minor injuries. One was transported to a hospital, while the other three were treated at the scene.
Flight 2668, a Boeing 757-300 bound for Minneapolis-St. Paul with 201 passengers on board, aborted takeoff due to engine issues, according to WANF. A passenger told WANF that the engine appeared to be on fire and that the plane was skidding on the runway as it attempted to take off.
A ground stop was declared at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after the incident. The cause of the engine issue is under investigation.
U.S. bounty for Maduro raised to $25 million; Venezuelan officials sanctioned
Delta plane aborts takeoff at Atlanta Airport due to engine issue; 4 injured
Bronx apartment fire injures 7; displaces over 250
Firefighting aircraft collides with drone over Palisades Fire
Most Viewed
-
World4 days ago
Powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, killing 126 people
-
Legal1 week ago
Idaho man arrested after planting IED on railroad car
-
Legal7 days ago
4 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Rhode Island home
-
Health4 days ago
Louisiana reports first U.S. death from H5N1 bird flu
-
Legal1 week ago
Truck driver’s bomb threat shuts down section of I-85 in South Carolina
-
Legal1 week ago
14 killed, dozens injured in New Orleans terrorist attack
-
US News23 hours ago
Kennith Fire in West Hills, L.A. being investigated as arson
-
World1 week ago
Shark attack kills man in New Caledonia; 2nd fatal attack in a day