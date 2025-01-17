World
Jakarta mall fire leaves 4 dead, several missing
A fire at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, has left four people dead and several others missing, according to local media reports. Flames engulfed at least three floors of the building.
Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at Glodok Plaza, a large shopping mall in Jakarta, on Wednesday evening, according to the West Jakarta Information Office (Kotajakartabarat). The fire reportedly began in a discotheque on the building’s seventh floor.
The fire quickly spread to the eighth and ninth floors, which housed several commercial establishments. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control after eight to nine hours, the Information Office stated.
At least four people have been confirmed dead, while reports indicate that between 11 to 14 individuals are missing. However, the exact figure remains unclear, and it is unknown whether it includes the confirmed fatalities.
“The atmosphere was tense because (the victims) shouted for help,” said Kotajakartabarat. “It is hoped that the missing victims can be found soon and reunited with their families.”
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but officials noted that the rapid spread of the flames was due to the soundproofing materials used in the discotheque.
California high school student arrested for bringing loaded gun to campus
Chinese hackers accessed Secretary Yellen’s computer in Treasury breach
FBI closed DEI office last month, says the agency
SpaceX Starship test ends in loss of ship but successful booster recovery
Most Viewed
-
Legal20 hours ago
Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for child pornography
-
US News1 week ago
Kenneth Fire in West Hills, L.A. being investigated as arson
-
US News1 week ago
Sunswept fire engulfs homes in Studio City as Los Angeles battles multiple wildfires
-
Legal1 day ago
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI at Georgia airport
-
Health2 days ago
Suspected Marburg virus outbreak declared in Tanzania; 8 dead
-
World1 week ago
Plane carrying 10 people goes missing in Colombia
-
US News6 days ago
Smuggling tunnel discovered between El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Mexico
-
US News1 week ago
Firefighting aircraft collides with drone over Palisades Fire