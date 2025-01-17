Jakarta mall fire leaves 4 dead, several missing

A fire at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, has left four people dead and several others missing, according to local media reports. Flames engulfed at least three floors of the building.

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at Glodok Plaza, a large shopping mall in Jakarta, on Wednesday evening, according to the West Jakarta Information Office (Kotajakartabarat). The fire reportedly began in a discotheque on the building’s seventh floor.

The fire quickly spread to the eighth and ninth floors, which housed several commercial establishments. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control after eight to nine hours, the Information Office stated.

At least four people have been confirmed dead, while reports indicate that between 11 to 14 individuals are missing. However, the exact figure remains unclear, and it is unknown whether it includes the confirmed fatalities.

“The atmosphere was tense because (the victims) shouted for help,” said Kotajakartabarat. “It is hoped that the missing victims can be found soon and reunited with their families.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but officials noted that the rapid spread of the flames was due to the soundproofing materials used in the discotheque.