Washington Amber Alert: 2-month-old Austin Arbuckle abducted in Bremerton

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled.

A Washington Amber Alert has been issued for 2-month-old Austin Arbuckle after he was reported to be abducted in Bremerton in Kitsap County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Austin was last seen at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday in Tabardis Rd. NW in Bremerton, according to the amber alert. He was taken from a guardian without permission and threats have been made to the child.

The child is believed to be with 17-year-old Kenna Arbuckle. She is believed to have taken the child in a gray 2021 Nissan Versa with Washington license plate number A8065085 and a “KA” on the front plate.

Austin is described as a 2-month-old boy with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing about 12 lbs and a height of 0’22”. He was last seen wearing a white onsie with purple flowers.

Kenna is a 17-year-old white female with dyed hair and hazel eyes, 5 feet 0 inches tall and weighing 83 lbs. She was last seen wearing red pajama pants and a red pull over.

Anyone who sees Austin, Keena or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office at 360-307-5800 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.