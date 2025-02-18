Bus plunges off cliff in Bolivia, killing 28 and injuring 20

A bus accident in Bolivia has left 28 people dead and 20 others injured after the vehicle plunged into a ravine, according to officials.

The accident occurred on Monday at 11:40 a.m. when a passenger bus en route to Oruro fell more than 2,500 feet (800 meters) off a cliff near a bridge in Yocalla, in the Potosí Department in southwest Bolivia, according to police.

A total of 28 people were killed in the crash, including three children, 19 men, and six women. The bodies of seven victims have been identified, while 21 remain pending notification.

Another 20 people were rescued and are currently receiving medical treatment in hospitals, with injuries ranging from minor to severe, according to a report from regional police.

“Sadly, this area is practically a slope with road curves and counter-curves,” said police spokesperson Limbert Choque. “Speeding would have been the most important cause for the driver to lose control.”

A similar incident occurred last week when a passenger bus in Guatemala City crashed into several vehicles before falling off a bridge, leaving 54 dead and nine injured. The Guatemalan government subsequently declared three days of national mourning.