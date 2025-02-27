Facebook outage leaves users unable to access site on desktops

Facebook experienced a widespread outage on Wednesday, with users reporting they were unable to access the site on desktop devices.

Reports of the outage began surfacing around 10 p.m. ET, with users encountering an error message on the website. “Sorry, something went wrong,” the message read on Facebook. “We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has not yet released an official statement on the cause of the outage or when services will be fully restored.

According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, complaints surged within minutes, indicating a major disruption affecting users worldwide, with reports coming from the U.S., Canada, the Philippines, Mexico, Singapore, and other countries.

Article continues below the player

This is not the first time Facebook has experienced a large-scale disruption. In past incidents, outages have been linked to server issues, configuration changes, or technical failures within Meta’s infrastructure.