Germany’s CDU wins election as AfD surges to second place

Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), led by Friedrich Merz, has emerged victorious in Sunday’s elections, according to exit polls.

The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) achieved a historic second-place finish, while Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) suffered its worst defeat since World War II, according to Reuters.

Exit polls indicate that the CDU secured approximately 28.6% of the vote, positioning Merz as the likely next chancellor. The AfD garnered about 20.5%, nearly doubling its previous support and marking its strongest performance since its founding. The SPD trailed with just over 16%.

Sunday’s election, which was called seven months early following the collapse of Scholz’s coalition government, saw a high voter turnout of 83.5%.

Merz now faces the challenge of forming a coalition, as the CDU did not achieve an outright majority. Potential coalition partners include the center-left SPD and the environmentalist Greens. However, Merz has ruled out any alliance with the AfD, despite its significant gains.

]Despite the AfD’s success, mainstream parties continue to uphold a “firewall” against collaborating with the party, citing concerns over its extremist positions, according to The Sunday Times.

The AfD’s surge is attributed to public discontent over immigration policies and economic challenges. The party’s controversial platform includes proposals for “remigration” and a return to the Deutschmark, ideas that have resonated with a segment of the electorate.

Chancellor Scholz acknowledged the SPD’s poor performance, describing the result as “bitter” and extending congratulations to Merz.