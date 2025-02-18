Governor Hochul hints at possible removal of NYC Mayor Adams

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has called for a meeting to discuss the “path forward” for NYC stability, hinting at the possibility of the removal from office of Mayor Eric Adams.

In a statement issued on Monday, Governor Hochul acknowledged that she holds the constitutional authority to remove a duly elected mayor but emphasized that such a move is a serious step that should not be taken lightly.

Hochul described the situation at the Mayoral administration of Eric Adams as “troubling”, though she did not specify the nature of the allegations. She announced that she has called for a meeting with key state and city leaders at her Manhattan office to discuss a “path forward” and ensure stability for the city’s governance.

“I recognize the immense responsibility I hold as governor and the constitutional powers granted to this office. In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly,” said Governor Hochul.

“That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored,” she added.

The governor did not indicate whether she is actively considering action against the mayor but made clear that she will “monitor the situation extraordinarily closely” as discussions with city officials take place.

The governor’s statement also addressed the recent departure of First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, who, along with Deputy Mayors Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi, and Chauncey Parker, has worked closely with the Hochul administration. Hochul suggested that their inability to continue serving in City Hall at this time raises “serious questions about the long-term future of this mayoral administration.”

Over the past two weeks, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been at the center of significant political turmoil following the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) decision to drop federal corruption charges against him. This decision has led to a series of high-profile resignations and mounting calls for his resignation.

Despite the growing pressure, Mayor Adams has maintained his innocence, denying any wrongdoing and attributing the allegations to political motivations. He has expressed his intention to remain in office and continue his work, according to Politico.