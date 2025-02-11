Justice Department drops charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The U.S. Department of Justice has decided to drop the charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a memo from the Acting Deputy Attorney General. The decision does not clear Adams of wrongdoing but puts the case on hold, allowing it to be reopened in the future if necessary.

The memo, issued on Monday, states that Adams must meet three conditions for the dismissal: he must formally accept the dismissal without prejudice, acknowledge that he is not entitled to reimbursement for legal costs, and wait for a case review by a new U.S. Attorney after the November 2025 mayoral election.

The directive also restores Adams’ security clearances and stops further investigations until the review is complete.

The Justice Department clarified that this decision does not evaluate the strength of the case against Adams but instead considers other factors. One key reason for dropping the charges is concern over the timing of the case and the actions of the former U.S. Attorney who filed them.

The memo suggests that the prosecutor’s conduct may have created the appearance of bias, which could have affected the fairness of the legal process.

The department also raised concerns about how the case could impact Adams’ ability to handle important government issues, especially illegal immigration and violent crime.

“It cannot be ignored that Mayor Adams criticized the prior Administration’s immigration policies before the charges were filed,” the memo states. “We are particularly concerned about the impact of the prosecution on Mayor Adams’ ability to support critical, ongoing federal efforts ‘to protect the American people from the disastrous effects of unlawful mass immigration and resettlement.'”

Another reason for dropping the case is its potential effect on the 2025 mayoral election. Justice Department guidelines warn against legal actions that might influence election outcomes, and the memo suggests that the prosecution may have affected Adams’ re-election campaign.

In September 2024, Mayor Adams, a Democrat, was indicted on federal charges, including bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and soliciting illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

Prosecutors alleged that between 2015 and 2022, Adams received more than $100,000 in benefits, such as luxury travel and accommodations, from Turkish officials and businesspeople. In return, he allegedly used his position to use his influence for the opening of the Turkish consulate in Manhattan, bypassing required fire inspections.