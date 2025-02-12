Key ISIS leader among 14 militants killed in U.S. airstrikes in Somalia

A key ISIS recruiter, financier, and external operations leader was among the 14 militants killed by U.S. airstrikes in Somalia in early February, according to military officials.

In coordination with the Somali government, the U.S. conducted airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia on February 1, according to U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). The joint operation targeted senior ISIS leadership within a series of cave complexes approximately 50 miles southeast of Bosaso.

At least 14 ISIS-Somalia operatives were killed in the airstrikes, according to an AFRICOM assessment. Among them was Ahmed Maeleninine, a key ISIS recruiter, financier, and external operations leader responsible for deploying jihadists into the United States and across Europe.

“At President Trump’s direction and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, we authorized U.S. Africa Command to conduct coordinated airstrikes today targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives in the Golis Mountains,” said Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in a statement following the operation.

ISIS-Somalia, formed in 2015 by defectors from al-Shabaab, has been active in the Golis Mountains of Puntland. The group has grown in strength, becoming the Islamic State’s new hub for operations. It has been involved in various attacks, including assassinations and improvised explosive device operations, according to the Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

A 2024 report by the United Nations Security Council estimated that the group had approximately 600 to 700 members, with a significant influx of foreign fighters bolstering its ranks. Other analyses suggest ISIS-Somalia’s numbers could be higher, potentially reaching up to 1,500 fighters, depending on recruitment efforts and alliances with other militant factions in the region.