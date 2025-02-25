Police confirm no shooting at Muskingum University in Ohio after earlier reports

Authorities have confirmed that no shooting occurred at Muskingum University in Ohio, despite earlier reports of an active shooter.

“There was no shooting. Heavy law enforcement presence is still on the scene investigating the call. We ask that the public still stay away from the area at this time,” the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said in an update on Monday.

Earlier, Muskingum University issued a shelter-in-place order following reports of a possible active shooter.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office also warned the public to avoid the area as law enforcement worked to secure the scene following reports of a possible shooter.

Located in New Concord, Ohio, Muskingum University is a private institution with an enrollment of over 2,500 students, according to its website. Approximately 65% of traditional undergraduates live on campus.