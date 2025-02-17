Pope Francis faces longer hospitalization due to respiratory polymicrobial infection

Pope Francis will require a longer hospitalization following a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, according to the Vatican. The Pope’s condition remains stable.

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis was experiencing a “slight fever” upon his admission on Friday and had begun hospital-based medical treatment. In an update on Monday, the Holy See Press confirmed that medical tests had detected a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, leading to a further change in therapy.

“All tests carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospitalization,” said the Vatican, adding that his condition is stable and that he is continuing his treatment. An earlier update indicated that the pontiff no longer had a fever.

Pope Francis, 88, is receiving treatment at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. He is reportedly in “good spirits,” according to Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office.

“Pope Francis is touched by the numerous messages of affection and closeness that he has been receiving in recent hours,” said the Vatican. “He especially wants to extend his thanks to those who are hospitalized at this time for the affection and love they have expressed through drawings and messages of good wishes; he prays for them and asks that they pray for him.”

In his youth, he underwent surgery to remove part of one lung due to a severe infection. In 2021, he had colon surgery to address diverticulitis, a condition that causes inflammation in the colon, according to CNN. The following year, he began experiencing knee problems, leading him to use a wheelchair or cane for mobility.

In March 2023, he was hospitalized for acute pneumonia but recovered and resumed his duties. Later that year, he underwent abdominal surgery to repair a hernia. Despite these health issues, Pope Francis has maintained a demanding schedule, continuing his pastoral and administrative responsibilities.