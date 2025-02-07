US News
Train catches fire near Philadelphia, 350 passengers safely evacuated
A train has caught fire near Philadelphia, forcing hundreds of passengers to evacuate, according to local media. No injuries have been reported.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) confirmed the incident at around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, saying in a post that “Service is suspended until further notice due to fire activity south of Crum Lynne Station.”
Crum Lynne Station is located in 350 West Ridley Avenue in the borough of Ridley Park, just southwest of Philadelphia.
Firefighters from the Ridley Park Fire Department and Prospect Fire Company responded to the scene. Service is currently suspended on SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark line, while Delaware County Emergency Services is asking for people to avoid the area of 600 block of Chester Pike in Ridley Park.
Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming out of at least one train car from video footage and pictures taken at the scene.
No injuries have been reported, and about 350 passengers have been safely evacuated from the train, according to CBS Philadelphia, citing SEPTA. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
