Business
Trump plans executive order to put USPS under federal control
President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order for the federal takeover of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), according to The Washington Post.
Sources familiar with the plan told The Washington Post that Trump is expected to issue an executive order disbanding the Postal Service’s governing board and transferring control of the independent agency to the Commerce Department.
In December 2024, President Trump expressed interest in privatizing the Postal Service, stating, “There is talk about the Postal Service being taken private… It’s an idea that a lot of people have liked for a long time.”
According to a December report by WaPo, Trump had discussed privatizing USPS with transition officials, including Howard Lutnic, who is now the Secretary of the Commerce Department.
The USPS has faced significant financial challenges, reporting a $9.5 billion loss in the 2024 fiscal year, according to Federal News Network. The agency operates under a “universal service obligation,” ensuring consistent rates nationwide, a standard that may not continue under private ownership.
“Privatization would end universal service,” said Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, in December. “Right now, the USPS delivers to every address, regardless of who we are or where we live. Universal service is especially important to rural America. Privatization also would lead to price-gouging by private companies.”
The Postal Service’s board has instructed officials to sue the White House if Trump attempts to restructure the agency, including by firing its leadership or altering its independent status, WaPo reported. Trump’s order to place the Commerce Department in charge of the Postal Service likely violates federal law.
The Postal Reorganization Act of 1970 established the USPS as an independent entity, meaning any substantial changes to its governance would likely require congressional approval and could face legal challenges.
Trump plans executive order to put USPS under federal control
2 women killed in random knife attack in Czech Republic; 16-year-old suspect arrested
U.S. designates Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations
Explosions reported at parked buses in suspected bombing plot in Israel
Most Viewed
-
World3 days ago
NASA increases Earth impact probability for asteroid 2024 YR4 to 2.6%
-
World3 days ago
Delta Air Lines plane crash-lands at Toronto airport
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. Navy fighter jet crashes in San Diego Bay; pilots eject safely
-
Legal4 days ago
Michigan man drives 700 miles to set fire to Pennsylvania home with 6 inside
-
Legal1 week ago
Wyoming home shooting leaves multiple victims
-
US News1 week ago
Plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil crashes at Scottsdale Airport; 1 dead
-
Legal2 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Nevaeh Norwood missing in Bell County
-
World7 days ago
Ukraine says Russian drone struck Chernobyl reactor 4 dome